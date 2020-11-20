L.A. County sheriff’s deputy charged with 2018 off-duty rape

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged in connection with an off-duty rape that occurred in 2018, officials announced Friday.

Jason Ghassan Kailany, 26, faces one count each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Kailany is accused of raping a young woman who was described as an acquaintance at his home on Oct. 24, 2018.

No further details about the incident, the victim or the defendant were released.

Kailany appeared in court Friday, but his arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 15.

He faces 16 years in prison if convicted as charged.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.