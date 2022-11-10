A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle is seen in this undated photo (KTLA)

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy faces charges for allegedly continuing to shoot a man who was already on the ground after being shot by fellow deputies last year, officials announced Thursday.

Deputy Remin Pineda faces one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and assault under color of authority in the fatal shooting David Ordaz, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred in East L.A. on March 14, 2021. Pineda and other deputies responded to a home after Ordaz’s sister called authorities indicating her brother was suicidal and armed with a knife.

Responding deputies began talking with Ordaz while he was still armed, and two deputies fired beanbag rounds at him as Ordaz stepped toward them, the DA’s office said.

Ordaz at one point allegedly ran toward the deputies with the knife and was shot multiple times by deputies.

Ordaz fell to the ground, dropped the knife, and was on his back facing deputies when Pineda allegedly continued firing at him, officials said.

‘“Unlawful and excessive force at the hands of police erodes the public trust and leads to further divisions between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release. “It is imperative that we hold law enforcement accountable when they act unlawfully. This tragic killing of Mr. Ordaz in the presence of his own family has caused tremendous harm that will reverberate for years to come.”

Pineda, who turned 38 on Thursday, was charged the day before. His arraignment will be scheduled for another date, officials said.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.