A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is facing charges after destroying evidence of her assaulting a man she was arresting in Lancaster in 2019, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Nicole Bell, 27, is accused of assaulting the man while he sat in the back of her patrol vehicle on July 30, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors said she’d responded to a call for service, but didn’t specify what it entailed. Sheriff’s officials did not immediately respond to inquiry for further details on the case and Bell’s employment status.

As the man was assaulted, a family member captured some of the attack on cellphone video. But Bell deleted the video from their phone, the DA’s office said.

She’s facing one felony count each of accessing and altering computer data without permission; altering, planting or concealing evidence as a peace officer; and assault by an officer.

“Tampering or destroying evidence tarnishes law enforcement and creates mistrust among the public,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Charges were filled June 4 and a warrant was issued for Bell’s arrest. Inmate records show she was booked Tuesday morning on $50,000 bail.

The DA’s office said arraignment would be scheduled at a later date, but the inmate records show Bell is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

L.A. County sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate the case.