A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged with one felony count of child abuse after being accused of beating his 5-year-old son, authorities announced earlier this week.

Deputy Jim Devoe, 29, was arrested on May 1, according to a news release from the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

The felony charge comes after allegations that the deputy physically assaulted the young boy while he was in his care.

“Devoe is accused of slapping and punching his son in the face, causing visible injuries, and then lying to the boy’s mother about the cause of the injuries,” the DA’s office said.

After the incident, the child was examined by doctors who found serious injuries, including facial bruising and swelling, an eye hemorrhage as well as red markings on the boy’s head and arms. The 5-year-old also showed signs of bilateral ear, neck and facial petechiae, which are brown-purple spots caused by bleeding under the skin.

“These injuries serve as a stark reminder of the harm that can be inflicted upon small vulnerable children and the importance of holding those who commit such abuse accountable for their actions,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the release.

Devoe was served with a criminal protective order prohibiting him from having any contact with his son. He is due to appear in court on June 1.