L.A. County sheriff’s deputy charged with meeting teen for sex after luring her through dating app: DA

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was charged with arranging to meet a teenage girl for sex in a sting conducted over a mobile dating app pleaded not guilty Friday, officials said.

Miguel Cabrera, 38, was charged with one felony count each of meeting a minor for lewd purposes and distributing pornography to a minor, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office news release.

In October 2019, Cabrera allegedly met an undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old girl on a mobile dating app, the DA’s office said. Cabrera is accused of arranging to meet the girl — without knowing she was an undercover officer — and later appearing at the agreed upon location where he was arrested.

Cabrera pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday.

He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 18.

If convicted as charged, Cabrera faces a possible maximum sentence of four years, eight months in state prison, the DA’s office said.

The case remains under investigation. No further details were available.