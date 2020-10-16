L.A. County sheriff’s deputy charged with meeting teen for sex after luring her through dating app: DA

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was charged with arranging to meet a teenage girl for sex in a sting conducted over a mobile dating app pleaded not guilty Friday, officials said.

Miguel Cabrera, 38, was charged with one felony count each of meeting a minor for lewd purposes and distributing pornography to a minor, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office news release.

In October 2019, Cabrera allegedly met an undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old girl on a mobile dating app, the DA’s office said. Cabrera is accused of arranging to meet the girl — without knowing she was an undercover officer — and later appearing at the agreed upon location where he was arrested.

Cabrera pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday.

He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 18.

If convicted as charged, Cabrera faces a possible maximum sentence of four years, eight months in state prison, the DA’s office said.

The case remains under investigation. No further details were available.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter