L.A. County sheriff’s deputy charged with perjury for false testimony in stolen gun case

Kevin Honea, 33, faces one count of perjury for claiming under oath during a hearing that he discovered a stolen handgun in the front seat of a vehicle, when video evidence showed that in fact another deputy found the weapon in a bag that had been locked away in the trunk, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said. Honea is due in court Thursday.

“Lying under oath damages the credibility of law enforcement and creates doubt and mistrust by the public,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement.

The charges came after The Times reported in January that Honea’s false testimony had forced prosecutors to drop the criminal case against the men, but that the Sheriff’s Department chose not to open a criminal investigation of Honea in the matter. Sheriff’s officials concluded Honea had not meant to mislead anyone, and chalked his misstatements up to sloppiness. He received a 10-day suspension.

Honea’s attorney, Bill Hadden, said previously that Honea is a well-regarded deputy, described by supervisors as reliable and hardworking, and has not been disciplined for other misconduct in his several years in the department

Read the full story on LATimes.com.