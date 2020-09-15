L.A. County sheriff’s deputy charged with workers’ compensation fraud

The Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles is seen in June 2007. (Robyn Beck / AFP/ Getty Images)

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is facing charges after allegedly filing a false workplace injury claim and getting benefits, prosecutors said.

Kevin Adams, 47, of Covina, was charged Monday with one count of workers’ compensation insurance fraud, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Adams was assigned to custody services at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, which the Sheriff’s Department says is the world’s largest jail.

The fraud allegedly began in 2015 with Adams filing a false claim that allowed him to receive disability benefits.

If convicted of the charge, Adams could face up to five years in county jail.

Inmate records show he was arrested around 9 a.m. Monday and released a short time later after being cited.

The deputy is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 11, 2021, the DA’s office said.

The case is being investigated internally by the Sheriff’s Department.