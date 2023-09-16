A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Saturday night after being found in “medical distress.”

Authorities received reports of the incident around 6 p.m. in front of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station on the 750 block of East Avenue Q.

Authorities confirmed the deputy was “found in medical distress” outside the station. The deputy was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

It’s unclear what kind of injuries the deputy has sustained or whether a suspect is involved.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after being found in “medical distress” in Palmdale on Sept. 16, 2023. (Citizen)

Citizen video showed the deputy was possibly inside a patrol vehicle during the incident.

The deputy’s identity has not been released. The events surrounding the situation remain unclear as authorities investigate. No further details have been released.

This developing story will be updated.