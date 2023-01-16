A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy died after suffering a medical emergency while driving in the Carson area late Sunday, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of West Carson Street and Vermont Avenue.

The deputy, whose name was not released, suffered some type of medical emergency while heading east on West Carson St. and was involved in a “single vehicle traffic collision,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

No other vehicles or motorists were involved.

The deputy was taken to a hospital where he passed away, authorities said.

Video from the scene showed a silver SUV with front-end damage and at least one flat tire.

It is unclear whether the deputy was on duty at the time. No additional details have been released.