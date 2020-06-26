L.A. County sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Andres Guardado faced earlier allegations

A makeshift memorial for Andres Guardado is seen on June 23, 2020, near where he was fatally shot outside Gardena. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images)

A week after a deputy shot and killed an 18-year-old man in Gardena, setting off heated demonstrations, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has yet to fully explain how the shooting occurred and has not interviewed the two patrol deputies involved.

But details are emerging about the deputies, including earlier allegations faced by the officer who fatally shot Andres Guardado. Sources with knowledge of the case identified them to The Times as Deputies Miguel Vega, who opened fire, and Chris Hernandez, who did not shoot.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the events began when the two deputies saw Guardado, who family members said worked as a security guard, speaking with someone in a car that was blocking the entrance to a body shop about 6 p.m. June 18. Authorities said Guardado “produced a handgun” and ran away, and the deputies chased him. When the deputies caught up, Vega fired his weapon, officials said. Family members and activists have expressed skepticism about the narrative.

Vega joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2009, said Capt. John McBride, who heads the department’s personnel administration bureau.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.