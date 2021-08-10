L.A. County sheriff’s detectives accused by fellow deputy of lying in report on raid

The search of an East L.A. home by the Los Angeles County sheriff’s gang detectives yielded a sizable haul: an assault rifle and other guns, a large amount of meth, some black tar heroin, and plastic baggies and a scale used in drug dealing.

Two men were arrested on that Saturday in 2018 and, after the search, Det. Pedro Guerrero-Gonzalez, the lead investigator, approached another detective with a startling question: Would he be willing to say he’d seen one of the suspects holding the rifle before throwing it to the floor?

“I told him no, that that’s not what happened and that I wasn’t going to say that,” Det. Jason McGinty recalled in May during secret testimony before a grand jury in a downtown courtroom. Detectives had found the rifle in a case and neither of the suspects had touched it, he said.

Undeterred, Guerrero-Gonzalez, 34, wrote in his report on the arrests that McGinty had made the claim about the man throwing the rifle, a prosecutor from the L.A. district attorney’s office told the grand jurors. Another detective, Noel Lopez, 41, also included the allegedly bogus detail in a sworn declaration, the prosecutor said

