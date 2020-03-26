L.A. County Sheriff provides briefing on COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva addressed the closure of gun stores, coronavirus-related scams and friction between county officials and the sheriff's department as he provided a briefing on the COVID-19outbreak and his department's response to it on Thursday afternoon.

Villanueva cautioned the public to be way of opportunistic con artists trying to take advantage of the current national emergency through scams.

For the second time this week, the sheriff also announced that he had deemed gun and ammunition stores to be nonessential and required to close under the "Safer at Home" order, with exceptions for law enforcement officers, security personnel and those who have already purchased firearms, but need only to pick them up.

He also spoke of his opposition to a plan put forward by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to have him removed as the head of the county's emergency operations center, which he described as "nothing but a power grab attempt by the supervisors."