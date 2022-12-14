A sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been charged after allegedly unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, officials announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred July 27, 2021, when Sgt. Joel Nebel was off duty. He allegedly fired several rounds from his handgun while in his backyard. One of the rounds struck his TV and another hit a neighboring home, but no one was injured, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Nebel was charged with one felony count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 17.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department’s Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau.

“Officers are entrusted with the safety of our community. When they act recklessly, endangering lives of the public, we will demand accountability,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “We are very fortunate that no one was injured during this incident, but it could have easily ended in tragedy.”