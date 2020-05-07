L.A. County Sheriff’s Department urges residents to voice concerns about department’s budget cuts

L.A. County sheriff’s Deputy Michael Tadrous of the Homeless Outreach Services Team talks with Shawn Troncozo, 24, about how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus near the San Gabriel River in this undated photo. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Three days after announcing a number of budget cuts, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department urged residents Thursday to call the county’s Board of Supervisors to voice concerns about the impact on communities.

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, the department outlined closures and cuts that would be made as its $3.9 billion in costs were cut down to $3.5 billion for fiscal year 2020 to 2021. Due to the looming $400 million budget shortfall, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva “has been forced to make drastic cuts,” a tweet from the department says.

According to the department’s tweets, the cuts include:

The Marina del Rey and Altadena stations will be closed and consolidated into the South L.A. and Crescenta Valley stations, respectively, and eliminating a couple dozen administrative positions to save $12 million.

County parks and community partnership bureaus will be eliminated, saving more than $62 million a year. Parks will be patrolled by the nearest sheriff’s station instead.

Search and Rescue Coordinator Deputy positions at stations will be removed. Search and Rescue Volunteers will respond to situations instead.

Dedicated Community projects and Nuisance abatement services will be eliminated.

Vacancies at L.A. Regional Human Trafficking Task Force will go unfilled, reducing the number of investigators in Homicide, Fraud, Major Crimes and Special Victims Bureau.

Ten positions in the Homeless Outreach Services Team which help connect those experiencing homelessness with shelters and other services, will be cut, reducing the team to six people to save $1.4 million.

Recruitment efforts and academy classes will be reduced from 12 classes a year to eight classes, affecting the department’s ability to hire deputies to fill vacancies.

The tweets urged concerned residents to contact members of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and provided a link to official contact information for each of the five supervisors.

The move comes as tensions rise between L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Supervisor Kathryn Barger. The Los Angeles Times reported that the standoff reached a boiling point when the L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted to remove Villanueva as the director of the county’s emergency operations center, which he called a “silent coup.”

KTLA reached out to the Board of Supervisors’ office for comment and is awaiting a response.

