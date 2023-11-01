Authorities are searching for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect or suspects in connection with several objects thrown at Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department vehicles on an L.A. freeway Wednesday.

The first incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on the westbound 210 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol who responded to the scene. A short time later, CHP received a second call at around 2:45 p.m. of a similar incident, again on the 210 Freeway.

According to LASD, three of their Transit Service Bureau patrol vehicles were hit in the windshield as they were on the 210 Freeway between the Sierra Madre Metro Station and the 605 Freeway.

Authorities did not say exactly what the objects were, but in a post to social media said they believed the objects were thrown intentionally.

A photo obtained by KTLA shows significant damage to the windshield of at least one of the vehicles.

An LASD Transit Service Bureau patrol vehicle’s windshield seen after a suspect or suspects intentionally threw an unidentified object at the car on the 210 Freeway on Nov. 1, 2023. (LASD)

“Our deputies are thankfully ok, but we need your help! Did you happen to see the incident? Have you had something intentionally thrown at your vehicle while driving in that area? Please let us know,” LASD officials said.

Authorities added that intentionally throwing solid objects at moving vehicles can lead to accidents, injuries and potential death to innocent drivers and passengers.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 323-563-5004. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.