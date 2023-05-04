A man who worked as a soccer coach in Los Angeles County is being accused of sexually assaulting minors between 2011 and 2022.

Ernandes “Nando” Dasilva, was arrested on suspicion of sex crimes against children under 14 years old, but he has since been released, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

At least one of the crimes he is accused of occurred in Westlake Village, officials said without elaborating.

Dasilva had access to young players during the time of the alleged assaults and detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims.

Authorities have not released further information about the allegations or the victims involved.

Dasilva is 65 years old, is 5 feet 7 tall, weighs 155 pounds has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with additional information about Dasilva, or believes they may have been victimized by him, is asked to contact the LASD’s special victims bureau at 877-710-5273.