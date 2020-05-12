L.A. County stay-at-home order likely to be extended through July to fight coronavirus

Freeway traffic flows lighter than usual on the 110 and 101 freeways before the new restrictions went into effect at midnight as the coronavirus pandemic spreads on March 19, 2020 in Los Angeles. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Los Angeles County’s stay-at-home orders will “with all certainty” be extended for the next three months, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer acknowledged during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

Ferrer said that would only change if there was a “dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand.”

“Our hope is that by using the data, we’d be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months,” she said. But without widely available therapeutic testing for the coronavirus or rapid at-home tests that would allow people to test themselves daily, it seems unlikely that restrictions would be completely eased.

Ferrer made the comments as the board debated whether to extend the county’s eviction moratorium for one to three months.

