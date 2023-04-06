The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a plan to recruit mental health workers for street teams by offering more incentives.

The workers will be a part of response teams designed to help the homeless throughout the region.

The county has allocated funding toward the program, but the problem is finding people to fill the job.

Existing incentives include signing bonuses, student loan forgiveness and flexible schedules, but that proved not to be enough.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a motion directing the Department of Mental Health to develop a plan to add more incentives, including an increase in bonuses and sabbatical programs.

“We find ourselves in a situation where we have the infrastructure and funds in place, but we’re having a hard time filling those positions,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said during the meeting.

The department and partner agency Sycamores are actively looking to hire licensed mental health providers, marriage and family therapists, social workers, psychologists, registered nurses and peer support specialists.

