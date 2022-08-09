Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has positive for COVID-19, she announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Hahn said she won’t be attending Tuesday’s board meeting after testing positive over the weekend.

“I am vaccinated and boosted but feeling pretty lousy and still have a terrible cough,” she said in the tweet.

The supervisor recently indicated she did not support a possible return to universal indoor masking in the county amid a surge in cases.

She instead favored aligning with the state’s guidance on recommending residents mask up indoors, but not requiring it.

The county’s Public Health Department decided not to reinstate the mandate after cases and hospitalizations saw a downward trend.