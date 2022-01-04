L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tests positive for coronavirus

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is seen in this undated photo. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Tuesday she has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Feels like a cold, but each person’s experience is different,” Barger said in a tweet. “Time to walk the talk – I’m isolating, getting rest and keeping my loved ones at a distance.”

Barger encouraged residents to get vaccinated against the virus and to stay home in order to flatten the curve amid a surge in COVID cases.

The supervisor was often featured on the county’s COVID-19 news briefings during the first year of the pandemic, informing residents about the toll of the virus in L.A. County.

Barger serves the residents of the 5th District — L.A. County’s largest — which includes 22 cities and 70 unincorporated communities in the Antelope, San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta and Santa Clarita Valleys.

