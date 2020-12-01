L.A County Supervisor Kuehl criticized for outdoor dining before voting against it

As pandemic restrictions continue to take a toll on restaurant owners and workers, L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl is taking heat for dining outdoors before voting against it.

Her office confirmed that she dined at Il Forno in Santa Monica on the last day it was allowed.

In a supervisor’s meeting later that day, she said outdoor dining is “probably more dangerous in terms of contagion than any other kind of business.”

On Tuesday, a statement from Barbara Osborn, communications director for Kuehl’s office, said: “She loves Il Forno, has been saddened to see it, like so many restaurants, suffer from a decline in revenue. She ate there, taking appropriate precautions, and sadly will not dine there again until our Public Health Orders permit.”

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 1, 2020.