L.A. County supervisor recommends ‘Dr. Drew’ for homeless commission, sparking backlash from advocates

A Los Angeles County supervisor has recommended a celebrity doctor who has railed against California’s mishandling of the homelessness crisis to a local commission, a move that shocked some advocates who, when they heard the news, thought it was a joke.

Dr. David Drew Pinsky, more commonly known as “Dr. Drew,” was recommended by 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the only Republican on the five-member board, to Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, a 10-member commission appointed by city and county elected officials.

Barger said she nominated Pinsky because he’ll bring a “fresh perspective” to the commission because of his vast medical experience and passion for mental health.

But critics pounced, saying Pinsky promotes ill-formed and harmful views, including an enforcement-focused approach to homelessness like that seen at Echo Park Lake.

