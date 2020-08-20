L.A. County Supervisor Solis, Mayor Garcetti push for economic recovery in DNC appearance

L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti sought to bolster Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s image as someone who can bring back jobs erased by the coronavirus pandemic during the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

“American workers need a fighter now more than ever,” said Solis, who served as secretary of Labor under President Obama. “And Joe Biden is that person, because he has done it before. I’ve seen it firsthand.”

Southern California is facing high unemployment numbers, shuttered storefronts and alarming homelessness count figures amid the pandemic, and Democrats locally and nationally are hoping voters will seize on criticism of President Trump’s management of the health crisis.

Economists said earlier this summer that California is unlikely to recover its pre-coronavirus prosperity over the next three years even as the state claws back from its strict restrictions.

