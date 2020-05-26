L.A. County supervisors await health department’s OK on in-store shopping amid push to let some cities reopen sooner

While waiting for the county health department’s decision to lift restrictions on in-store shopping, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors planned to take up a motion Tuesday that would allow cities with fewer COVID-19 cases to reopen sooner.

On Monday, the state announced that retailers outside of sectors that were deemed essential during the pandemic can reopen their doors to customers—with the approval of county health officials.

Previously, only businesses in 46 of 58 counties that have passed a series of criteria set by the state could do so.

L.A. County, California’s most populous, has not yet attested to meeting those requirements, which include benchmarks for the number of COVID-19 cases and the availability of temporary shelters for the homeless. So far, most retailers in the region can only offer delivery or curbside service.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said she had made a request to Gov. Gavin Newsom to let all retailers welcome customers, arguing that smaller businesses can easily implement the safety measures followed by big-box chains such as Costco and Walmart.

But after the state’s proclamation Monday, the L.A. County Department of Public Health released a statement saying that under the current health order, retailers remained closed to the public.

Hahn told KTLA that the Board of Supervisors has “made it very clear” to the county’s health director that the panel wants the county to loosen restrictions just as the governor has for the state.

“I’m pretty sure that tomorrow, we should get word from Dr. Barbara Ferrer to align our health order with this new order out of the governor’s office,” Hahn said Monday.

Meanwhile, Hahn and fellow supervisor Kathryn Barger are pushing to allow cities that have met the state’s criteria to reopen more businesses.

The two co-authored a motion highlighting the pandemic’s unequal effect in the vast region.

“This virus is impacting each city in our County differently; some cities have zero reported cases while others have case rates greater than 700 per 100,000 residents,” the motion reads.

“All cities who believe they meet the state’s variance criteria, and wish to be considered for a partial variance, should send their request initially to the County’s Chief Executive Officer for submission to the County’s Public Health Officer,” the motion says.

The board was set take up the motion in a Tuesday meeting.

As of Monday, the L.A. County Department of Public Health has reported more than 46,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,116 deaths—accounting for roughly half of cases and fatalities confirmed in the state.