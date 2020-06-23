L.A. County supervisors call for independent investigation of Andres Guardado’s death

Andres Guardado,18, is seen in undated photos provided by family members.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed a motion calling for a “timely and independent investigation” into the death of Andres Guardado, an 18-year-old guard fatally shot by deputies near Gardena last week.

The motion, introduced by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, directs L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to give the Office of Inspector General access to all evidence requested in the case.

It also directs L.A. County Counsel to consult with the Inspector General, the Civilian Oversight Commission and other agencies, and report back to the board with alternative plans to ensure an independent investigation.

“I’ve always been a strong advocate for law enforcement accountability, and the fatal shooting of this young man is no different,” Ridley-Thomas said in a statement. “It is imperative that an immediate and independent investigation be conducted by the Office of Inspector General into the killing of Andres Guardado. The community is grieving and deserves answers.”

In a tweet, Villanueva said his voice was “silenced” during the Board of Supervisors meeting and that the motion was introduced “without input from anyone.”

The sheriff posted a video of himself watching the meeting on Instagram in which he accused Ridley-Thomas of being politically motivated.

“There’s no investigation (that) is going to bring him back to life … by the same token we cannot be using this as a campaign for a city council race, which seems to be part of a driving force for Mr. Ridley-Thomas,” Villanueva said in the video.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Department placed a “security hold” on Guardado’s autopsy, CNN reported.

One day earlier, however, Villanueva asked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to monitor the investigation into the young man’s death.

The Board of Supervisors motion passed as demonstrators from Compton to Santa Ana call for justice in the case.

Nationwide, protests continue decrying police brutality against people of color.

Just read in a motion to ensure a timely and independent investigation of the death of Andres Guardado.@LACountyBOS https://t.co/sSrEyxhBPS — Mark Ridley-Thomas (@mridleythomas) June 23, 2020

Today, the @LACountyBOS silenced my voice/kept me from commenting on an urgent @LASDHQ board motion. This motion was introduced/voted on without input from anyone. I call on the Board to stop playing politics. Let's work together to keep @Countyofla safe.https://t.co/961IHPONkG pic.twitter.com/x3f0c3htSF — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) June 23, 2020