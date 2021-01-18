L.A. County supervisors push for immediate availability of COVID-19 vaccine for residents 65 and older

A sign posted at a U.S. post office advises that only one customer at a time is allowed inside, as a senior couple mails a parcel in the Chinatown district of Los Angeles Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Amid widespread confusion over when and how senior citizens can get the coronavirus vaccine, two Los Angeles County supervisors are urging that people 65 and older be inoculated immediately.

“Gov. Gavin Newsom has encouraged all counties to start vaccinating residents 65 and older so that we can protect our residents who are most vulnerable to this virus,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said Monday on Twitter. “L.A. County needs to follow the state’s lead without further delay.”

Despite the state announcing last week that it was opening up vaccinations to older people, Los Angeles County has not received enough doses to expand an already slow vaccine rollout. The county is still limiting vaccinations to healthcare workers, first responders and residents and staff in skilled nursing facilities.

While that process needs to continue, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a tweet Monday, the county also needs “to be flexible and immediately begin the process of vaccinating those 65 and older.”

