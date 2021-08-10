L.A. County supervisors to consider requiring vaccine proof at certain indoor spaces

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider drafting a proposal that would require proof of vaccination for certain indoor spaces.

Supervisor Janice Hahn, who drafted the motion, said that if the proposal passes, the board will get a report in two weeks that will detail what kind of indoor spaces should be included in the new requirement, whether a mandate should require one dose or full vaccination and how people can prove their inoculation.

“To prevent future surges and new variants from circulating, especially as we approach fall and winter, we must consider whether additional measures are necessary, such as vaccine requirements for certain settings,” the motion reads.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 10, 2021.