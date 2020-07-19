L.A. County supervisors to decide on plan aimed at strengthening efforts against racial inequality

LMek Bitul holds up a sign that reads “This is the tipping point!” during a protest outside City Hall in downtown L.A. in June 2020. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The antiracism movement in Los Angeles County is moving from protest marches to the halls of power.

On Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors is slated to begin debate over a proposal aimed at strengthening county efforts to address racial inequality.

Introduced by the county’s lone Black supervisor, Mark Ridley-Thomas, and inspired by the protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, the measure would attempt to shape the county bureaucracy around potentially holding county officials accountable if they fail to uphold more aggressive antiracist policies.

If passed, Los Angeles County would become the 24th county in the country since last year to declare racism as a matter of public health, according to the National Assn. of Counties.

