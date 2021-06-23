L.A. County supervisors vote to shut down Men’s Central Jail

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday to start the process of closing Men’s Central Jail.

The facility has housed inmates for the past 57 years.

Eric Spillman reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 23, 2021.

