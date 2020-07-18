L.A. County surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths to cap a record-breaking week

Los Angeles County has seen a record-breaking week when it comes to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

More than 4,000 Los Angeles County residents have now died from causes related to COVID-19, and more than 150,000 cases of the virus have been recorded, authorities announced Friday.

Those numbers came on the heels of Thursday’s total of 4,506 new coronavirus cases, which shattered the previous one-day record of 4,244 that was set just two days before.

It was the county’s worst week for new infections since the pandemic began, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday, with 23,310 new cases soaring past the 17,000 added the week before.

