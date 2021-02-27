L.A. County teachers, grocery workers, restaurant staff and other essential workers to become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Monday

Everardo Gonzalez scans groceries behind a new plexiglass barrier at a Ralphs grocery store in Marina Del Rey during the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County public health officials released more information Saturday on how teachers, grocery workers, restaurant staff and other essential workers will be vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning Monday.

Starting March 1, many more people will become eligible for a vaccine in L.A. County: Education and childcare employees, food and agriculture workers, and emergency services and law enforcement personnel will all be able to sign up for their first doses.

Residents 65 and older, health care workers and those in assisted living facilities were already able to make appointments.

Those eligible will be able to sign up for their doses at vaccinatelacounty.com.

According to the county, here’s where the essential workers will go to get their shots, and what they need to bring with them:

Public school districts:

Teachers and essential education support staff can sign up for doses at any of the county’s “mega POD” sites, or get them from their health care providers. “Mega POD” sites include the Pomona Fairplex, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, The Forum in Inglewood, California State University, Northridge and the L.A. County Office of Education.

Some school districts may operate their own vaccine event or partnering with local hospitals or pharmacies to vaccinate their staff, health officials said.

SoFi Stadium will be used to vaccinate teachers, administrators and staff at Los Angeles Unified School District.

They must bring to the appointment:

A photo ID

Proof of residence or employment in L.A. County

Proof of employment in the education sector

Early child care and education:

Child care staff can also make appointments at any of the county’s “mega POD” sites or their health care providers.

Starting next week, there will be county-run mega POD vaccination events on Saturdays for child care workers only.

Child care workers must bring:

A photo ID

Proof of residence or employment in L.A. County

Proof of employment in child care and education

Grocery stores:

Albertsons, Vons, Pavilion, Sav-on, Costco and Ralph’s pharmacies will vaccinate their own in-store grocery, food distributions and transport workers.

Those working at other chains will be able to sign up to get the shots at county-run vaccination events for Food and Agriculture workers on Tuesday and Thursday. Officials haven’t yet disclosed where it will be.

Grocery workers with UFCW 770 will be vaccinated at mobile vaccine clinics.

The workers must bring:

A photo ID

Proof of residence or employment in L.A. County

Proof of employment as a food or agriculture workers

Food service:

Those working at restaurants — including in table service, food preparation, carry-out and delivery — can also get vaccinated at the county-run site for Food and Agriculture workers on Tuesday and Thursday.

They must bring:

A photo ID

Proof of residence or employment in L.A. County

Proof of employment as a food or agriculture worker

Farms and ports:

Farm and port workers will also be able to head to the county-run vaccination site for Food and Agriculture workers on Tuesday and Thursday.

Those who can’t make it to either vaccine events this week will be vaccinated through community-based partnerships with vaccine providers, officials said.

They must bring:

A photo ID

Proof of residence or employment in L.A. County

Proof of employment as a food or agriculture or port worker

Food manufacturing:

Those employed in food manufacturing will also be able to sign up for their shots at the county-run vaccination site for Food and Agriculture workers on Tuesday and Thursday.

Food manufacturing employees in the city of Vernon will be vaccinated by Stacey Medical at mobile units and on-site locations.

They must bring:

A photo ID

Proof of residence or employment in L.A. County

Proof of employment as a food or agriculture worker

Nearly 1,960,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Los Angeles County so far, but only 600,497 people have received both doses.

And while the county had the capacity to administer 500,000 doses this past week, it only received 211,000 doses for the week.

L.A. County is expecting 269,000 doses next week, and it will be allocating 103,000 of them for people getting their first shots.

“We are very hopeful our allocation of COVID-19 vaccination doses increases as more vaccine options become available,” L.A. County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “The more people that are protected with vaccine, combined with businesses and residents following the safety measures, the quicker we drive down cases and the sooner we move to less restrictive tiers that allow for additional reopening.”