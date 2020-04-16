L.A. County to address outbreak after highest single-day spike in number of COVID-19 deaths

Los Angeles County health officials were expected to address the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday, a day after reporting a record single-day high in virus-related deaths.

California also saw a single-day peak in the statewide death toll as of Wednesday night, when 101 new deaths were reported that day for a total of 889 fatalities, according to the Los Angeles Times tracker, which reports data from health providers sooner than public officials.

Stay-at-home orders have been widely credited with helping to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state but the rising numbers signal the fight is far from over.

In L.A. County, public health officials reported another 42 deaths Wednesday, a day after another one-day high of 40 fatalities recorded Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 402 people have died from the virus in the county — which amounts to nearly 49% of all fatalities recorded in California, according to data from public health officials. To put that in perspective, L.A. County holds just 25.5% of the state’s population, according to Census projections.

Health officials reported Wednesday that a total of 10,496 people had tested positive including 472 new cases reported that day alone.

As L.A. remains the epicenter of the outbreak in California, Mayor Eric Garcetti has told CNN the city will likely not host large public gatherings — like concerts or Dodgers games — until 2021. Widely available testing or a vaccine would have to be available before the city can essentially reopen, he said.

Residents in L.A. County and throughout the state mostly remain quarantined inside their homes with the exception of medical workers, grocery store employees and others in so-called essential industries while hospitals continue to prepare for more infected patients.

Much like other parts of the U.S., medical workers in the L.A. area have protested against a lack of N95 masks as emergency rooms grapple with a growing number of infected patients. In Santa Monica, a union told the Associated Press 10 nurses were suspended from Providence Saint John’s Health Center after demanding N95 masks which the hospital said weren’t necessary.

Meanwhile, about a third of all virus-related deaths in the county have been tied to nursing homes or similar care facilities.