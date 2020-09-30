L.A. County to allow breweries and wineries to resume outdoor services with safety measures

Los Angeles County will allow breweries and wineries to reopen for outdoor services starting next week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday.

The reopenings will come with strict safety guidelines, including but not limited to: outside operations, limited hours of operation, required reservations, appropriate social distancing, and all appropriate safety measures. The board passed the motion with a 3-2 vote, according to a news release.

Supervisor Janice Hahn, who brought the motion forward, said the county has made progress in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, adding that the county did not see a spike in cases after Labor Day.

“I think it is time that we allow our breweries and wineries to resume outdoor service consistent with the State orders,” said Hahn, adding that the vote aligns with the state’s health orders — even for counties in the strictest category of new infections.

The state has allowed breweries and wineries to reopen for outdoor service as long as they partner with a third-party permitted food vendor. However, breweries and wineries without restaurant licenses in Los Angeles County have not been permitted to resume services.

While several breweries and wineries have restaurant licenses and small kitchens, many do not and they have been struggling to survive, the news release states.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who co-authored the motion, said the reopening “is an important step forward for businesses and employees throughout the County.”

“As our case numbers have decreased, I have championed for breweries and wineries to reopen safely with necessary health protocols and guidance in place,” Barger said. “I am pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate to seek solutions that will help support our communities.”