L.A. County to close all parks on Easter Sunday

In case you were planning to go against the safer-at-home orders placed on all Angelinos and head to a park this Easter weekend, Los Angeles County officials announced Monday that they will all be closed.

The anticipated large crowds would prevent the public from practicing required social distancing rules, the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation department posted on Twitter.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to stop the spread of #COVID19, all #LACOUNTYPARKS will be closed on Easter,” the tweet read.

The decision is in line with County officials’ announcement that this is a critical week in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“We will see many more cases over the next few weeks,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said Monday. “If you have enough supplies in your home, this will be the week to skip shopping altogether.”

The death toll from COVID-19 in los Angeles County stood at 147 at the time of Ferrer’s comments. The total number of patients was up to nearly 6,400.

