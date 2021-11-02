L.A. County to consider settlement with 2 families in Calabasas helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposed $2.5 million settlement that would be paid to two different families involved in the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in Calabasas.

The proposal would pay $1.25 million each to the Altobelli and Mauser families if given final approval by the county board, the USA Today reported Thursday.

Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, his wife Keri and 14-year-old daughter Alyssa were all killed when the helicopter crashed in the hills west of Los Angeles amid foggy weather.

“We are pleased that the Mauser and Altobelli families, who as private citizens suffered the same grief and loss as others, will be able to move forward after these settlements…” Los Angeles County Attorney Skip Miller said in a statement about the proposal.

The county has already spent about $1.3 million in fees and legal costs on the two cases, which were filed for invasion of privacy and negligence over photos taken at the crash site, USA today reported.

While the county is closing in on agreements with Mauser and Altobelli families, a legal battle continues over a similar lawsuit by Bryant’s widow Vanessa.

The county sought to compel psychiatric evaluations for Vanessa Bryant and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress over photos taken at the crash scene that the lawsuit says were shared by county sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.

A federal judge on Monday ruled Vanessa Bryant would not have to undergo psychiatric testing for the lawsuit to continue.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles F. Eick said that the county’s motion to compel an evaluation was untimely. Bryant’s invasion-of-privacy lawsuit is scheduled to begin in February.