L.A. County to consider ways some cities could reopen under coronavirus guidelines

Soon, certain cities in Los Angeles County might have more leeway over when they can reopen some businesses.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion at its Tuesday meeting that would instruct the county health officer to work with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office and state public health officials to devise a plan that would allow the parts of the county that have been less hard-hit by COVID-19 to reopen more quickly.

Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn authored the motion, in which they argue that Los Angeles County is too demographically and geographically diverse to fall under one public health order.

“The Fifth District alone has incorporated cities with as few as 1,000 residents and as many as nearly 200,000 residents,” the supervisors wrote in their motion, referencing Barger’s district, which encompasses 2,807 square miles.

