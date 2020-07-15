L.A. County sees highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates ever as part of ‘alarming and dangerous phase,’ official says

Los Angeles County is seeing its highest rates of coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county’s health director revealed Wednesday.

While reporting another 2,758 infections and 44 deaths, Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the number of people being treated inside intensive care units is at its highest level. She described that — along with the overall climb in cases — as “evidence … we should probably expect to see an increase in deaths in the coming days and weeks.”

“We are in an alarming and dangerous phase in this pandemic here in L.A. County,” Ferrer said.

In total, more than 143,000 people have been infected and over 3,900 patients have died, according to county health data.

Since Memorial Day weekend, younger people in the county are getting infected at higher rates than previously — a trend reflected in the number of young adults hospitalized for the virus, Ferrer said.

“Younger people between the ages of 18 and 40 are also being hospitalized at a significantly higher rate than we’ve seen before, and it continues to increase,” Ferrer said. “It’s almost at 30%.”

More than 2,000 people in the county are hospitalized on a daily basis, which is more than at any other time since the start of the pandemic in March, Ferrer said.

“The shift from declining rates to increasing rates happened very rapidly,” she said.

The virus is taking a harsher toll on local Latino and Black communities.

According to Ferrer, Latino residents in Los Angeles County are twice as likely to be infected and twice as likely to die from COVID-19 as white residents. Black residents are 25% more likely to be infected than white residents and almost twice as likely to die, Ferrer said.

Health officials reported another 73 deaths Tuesday — one of the biggest single-day spikes in fatalities.

“To put that in perspective, the most deaths we ever reported in a single day is 76,” Ferrer said. “And that was back in May, when we unfortunately had so many residents in our nursing homes that were passing away.”

The seven-day average for new cases was 1,452 in the beginning of June, Ferrer said. Currently, the county is seeing an average of 2,859 new infections a day, marking a more than 50% increase.

“These alarming trends reflect behaviors from three weeks ago,” Ferrer said, calling on residents to “please stay home as much as possible.”

“Keeping businesses open is only possible if we can get back to slowing the spread,” she said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered restrictions be put back in place in L.A. and 29 other counties, including all of Southern California. That order mandates the closure of indoor bars, restaurants, gyms and houses of worship in affected counties. Some cities such as Pasadena have closed streets to make way for outdoor dining.

On Tuesday, California broke its record for the most reported infections in a single day, according to the Los Angeles Times tracker.