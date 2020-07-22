L.A. County to give update on coronavirus following days of record-setting hospitalizations

Los Angeles County health officials are expected to give an update on coronavirus in the region Wednesday after cases surpassed 161,000 and hospitalizations reached record levels.

A total of 4,154 people have died of the virus as of Tuesday and 161,673 have tested positive, according to the Department of Public Health. Hospitalizations dipped slightly Tuesday after Monday saw another all-time high in the number of infected people being hospitalized.

Hospitalizations continued to inch higher on multiple days of last week, reaching higher levels than the county has seen throughout the more than three months of the pandemic. On Monday, there were 2,232 coronavirus patients hospitalized — the highest number yet.

While the number of cases continues to rise, the county has moved forward with some steps in the reopening process with some new restrictions.

This week, health officials opened the way for salons to return to business. However, they can only operate outdoors and must protect against electrical hazards, something some in the industry say is nearly impossible.

Check back for updates to this developing story.