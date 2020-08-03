Number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations per day in L.A. County have started to slow

Los Angeles County health officials are expected to hold a coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Monday.

“We are cautiously optimistic that we’re getting back on track to slowing the spread of COVID-19,” county Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday. “I want to emphasize the word cautiously. We’re still seeing that on average last week, 2,000 people were hospitalized each day.”

However, she said the good news is that the number of hospitalizations have started to go down.

The number of residents hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county each day dropped about 12% over the last week. A similar trend was also seen in neighboring Orange County, where COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped about 19%.

“We are hopeful that collective actions taken over the past couple of weeks have allowed us to get back to the work of slowing the spread,” Ferrer said in a statement.

But the health director said it remains to be seen whether the county will be able to sustain the trend over coming weeks, and it’s no reason to return to business-as-usual right away.

The downward trend in hospitalization comes about three weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered several business sectors to halt indoor operations to curb the spread of the virus due to a spike in cases.

L.A. County reported 1,634 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths Monday, bringing the countywide total to 193,499 cases and 4,701 deaths. The county typically reports fewer cases during weekends due to lab closures.

“We do hope because we’re seeing the number of people hospitalized stabilize that we’ll start to see fewer people passing away,” Ferrer said.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

August 3, 2020

Cases: 1,634 (193,499 to date)

Deaths: 12 (4,701 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 1,784 pic.twitter.com/3S0nmFTUWl — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) August 3, 2020