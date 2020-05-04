L.A. County COVID-19 cases top 26,000, as deaths climb to 1,256

Health officials reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County Monday, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the virus to 1,256 countywide.

Another 568 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, marking 26,217 positive cases within the county Monday, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Testing capacity continues to increase, with 34 mobile testing sites set up throughout the county. Nearly 200,000 individuals have been tested thus fur, with 13% of them testing positive for the virus.

The briefing comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the second phase of reopening parts of the state could go into effect as early as Friday.

