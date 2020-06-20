L.A. County to keep emergency $0 bail in place after statewide order expires

Bail will be set to $0 for most misdemeanors and low-level felonies in Los Angeles County, even as the statewide emergency zero-bail order expires.

The temporary but indefinite measure takes effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, just as the California Judicial Council’s order is set to expire, according to a news release from L.A. County Superior Court.

The $0 bail is aimed at reducing the local prison population amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Judicial Council said its order helped reduce jail populations by more than 20,000, but it is being phased out due to wide variance in the number of cases across California’s 58 counties.

But L.A. County remains the hardest hit by COVID-19, with nearly half the confirmed cases and more than half the virus-related deaths reported statewide.

L.A. County’s rules include an exception for individuals recently released on $0 bail under the statewide order and rearrested for another offense. Bail for those who are rearrested will be scheduled as it typically would.

