If you’ve been dragging your feet about getting hitched to that special someone, Los Angeles County will be offering an express lane to Holy matrimony this Valentine’s Day.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan announced that same-day marriage licenses and civil ceremonies will be offered at the Norwalk Headquarter next week on Feb. 14.

The same-day services will be held between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The cost of a marriage certificate is between $85 and $91, depending on whether or not you want a public or confidential license. There’s an additional $35 fee for the ceremony itself.

The ceremonies are only being offered at the Norwalk Headquarters, which is located at 12400 Imperial Highway.

Couples looking to tie the knot are encouraged to complete an online Marriage License Application before they visit in order to speed up the process and ensure those nuptials are exchanged without a hitch.