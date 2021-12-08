L.A. County to pay $2.75 million to mentally ill man beaten by deputy

Deputies from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department are seen in an undated photo. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday agreed to pay $2.75 million to a mentally disabled man who was beaten by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.

The payout settles a lawsuit filed by the man, Barry Montgomery, who was confronted in a Willowbrook park by deputies from the department’s Compton station.

In a report recommending the board approve the settlement, county officials summarized the incident. In it, they wrote that deputies claimed they smelled marijuana when they approached Montgomery and asked him if he was smoking. Montgomery responded with profanity and yelled out the name of a gang, the report says.

After determining Montgomery had no warrants out against him, deputies asked if he was carrying anything illegal, but Montgomery didn’t respond, according to the report. One deputy then ordered him to turn around with his hands behind his back. Montgomery, the report says, did not comply and threatened to kill the deputies with “my deuce-deuce,” referring to a .22-caliber firearm. He then allegedly threw a punch toward the deputy.

