L.A. County to provide latest coronavirus figures, response to pandemic

Los Angeles County officials on Tuesday afternoon will provide an update on their latest coronavirus figures and how they are continuing to fight the spread of the illness.

On Monday, the county saw the lowest one-day increase in cases over two weeks with 239. That’s one day after officials reported the largest single-day jump in deaths since the pandemic began hitting the county.

There are now 9,420 coronavirus cases and 320 deaths in the nation’s most populous county, officials announced Monday.

Though Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said the relatively low number of new cases was “a good thing,” she added that it might be because cases are usually lower on Mondays due to lack of testing over the weekends. She remained “cautiously optimistic,” about the figures.

“This will be a critical week again to see if we maintain a steady number,” she said Monday.

The director noted that testing capacity continues to grow in the county, so will the number of new cases.

Also on Monday, Ferrer reported that three health care workers have died and 787 tested positive for COVID-19, with nurses accounting for nearly a third of those cases.

