L.A. County to provide update on latest coronavirus figures, response

Los Angeles County officials on Friday are expected to provide an update on the latest coronavirus figures countywide and their efforts to curb the spread of the illness.

On Thursday, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of public health, announced that COVID-19 cases had increased to 4,045 and the death toll climbed to 78.

As cases continued to rise locally, Los Angeles County is now being considered the epicenter of the virus in California, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday. As of Friday morning, there are 11,317 cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 250 deaths.

While the White House and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control are expected to issue national guidelines on the use of facial coverings amid the pandemic, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti already asked Angelenos to make their own masks at home and cover their noses and mouths while out in public.

Ferrer has said that while covering your mouth can help prevent you from spreading the virus, residents should still adhere to social distancing guidelines and only go outside for essential services.

In an effort to further increase testing capacity locally, the county on Friday opened three new drive-up testing centers, in Redondo Beach, Pomona and Palmdale.

Officials hope to be able to test up to 10,000 people a day soon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.