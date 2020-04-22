L.A. County to release online list of restaurants that have had COVID-19 outbreaks

Angelenos line the block outside the Mozzaplex on March 19 as Nancy Silverton and her staff prepare to offer 300 free meals and other supplies to restaurant industry workers affected by closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. County Department of Public Health will soon begin publicly listing restaurants that have had outbreaks of COVID-19.

In a news conference Tuesday, director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the county already lists on its website confirmed COVID-19 cases that have occurred in nursing facilities, jails and prisons, shelters, treatment centers and other “institutional settings.”

“Later this week, we will be including on this list restaurants that have had outbreaks as well,” she said.

It’s unclear how the policy will be implemented, what constitutes an outbreak or how long the restaurants will be listed online. L.A. County’s public COVID-19 list currently includes any facility that has had at least one confirmed case among staff or residents once the facility is given official notice.

