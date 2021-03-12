L.A. County to reopen indoor restaurants, gyms Monday after California meets target to give 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to residents in hard-hit areas

California on Friday met its goal to give 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to residents in its hardest-hit areas, allowing Los Angeles County to reopen indoor restaurants, gyms and other sectors next week.

Thirteen counties are set to move to a less restrictive red tier in the state’s four-tier, color-coded system for reopenings, including Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties.

On Tuesday, Riverside, Ventura, San Diego and several other counties are expected to join them in the red tier, allowing more jurisdictions to loosen restrictions, according to the state.

Starting on Monday in L.A. County, schools can choose to bring back students in grades 7 through 12 for on-site learning, and restaurants, gyms, museums and zoos in Los Angeles County can reopen for indoor operations at limited capacity, the L.A. County Department of Public Health said Friday.

The major reopenings come after weeks of falling coronavirus case rates following a virus surge that overwhelmed hospitals and local morgues.

The planned reopenings were triggered when the state announced being able to get more COVID-19 vaccine doses into the arms of residents in areas disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Here’s what’s changing on Monday in Los Angeles County:

Museum, Zoos and Aquariums : can open indoors at 25% capacity.

: can open indoors at 25% capacity. Gyms, fitness centers, yoga and dance studios : can open indoors at 10% capacity with masks required.

: can open indoors at 10% capacity with masks required. Movie theaters : can open indoors at 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Theaters must have reserved seating and groups should sit at least 6 feet apart.

: can open indoors at 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Theaters must have reserved seating and groups should sit at least 6 feet apart. Retail and personal care services : can increase capacity to 50% with masking required at all times and for all services.

: can increase capacity to 50% with masking required at all times and for all services. Restaurants : can open indoors at 25% max capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Tables have to be spaced 8 feet apart, with just one household allowed per table with a limit of 6 people seated together. The HVAC system must be in good working order and ventilation should be increased. Restaurant employees interacting with customers indoors are urged to have additional masking protection, like N95 masks or double masks and a face shield. Outdoor dining can accommodate up to six people per table from three different households.

: can open indoors at 25% max capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Tables have to be spaced 8 feet apart, with just one household allowed per table with a limit of 6 people seated together. The HVAC system must be in good working order and ventilation should be increased. Restaurant employees interacting with customers indoors are urged to have additional masking protection, like N95 masks or double masks and a face shield. Outdoor dining can accommodate up to six people per table from three different households. Institutes of higher education: can reopen all permitted activities with required safety modifications except for residential housing which remains under current restrictions for the Spring semester.

can reopen all permitted activities with required safety modifications except for residential housing which remains under current restrictions for the Spring semester. Schools : are permitted to re-open for in-person instruction for students in grades 7-12 adhering to all state and county directives.

: are permitted to re-open for in-person instruction for students in grades 7-12 adhering to all state and county directives. Private gatherings: can occur indoors with up to three separate households, with masking and distancing required at all times. People who are fully vaccinated can gather in small numbers indoors with other people who are fully vaccinated without required masking and distancing.