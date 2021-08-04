L.A. County to require COVID vaccinations for its employees

In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Tyson Foods team members receive COVID-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility. Tyson Foods will require all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming one of the first major employer of frontline workers to so amid a resurgence of the virus. Tyson, one of the world’s largest food companies, announced Tuesday, Aug. 3, that members of leadership team must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods File)

Los Angeles County employees will soon be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after an executive order was issued by Hilda L. Solis, a statement released Wednesday said.

All county employees, regardless of the department they serve, will need to be fully vaccinated no later than October 1, with exemptions for medical and religious purposes.

“This timeline gives our employees the time they need to consult with their healthcare providers, while moving expeditiously to protect the health and safety of our 110,000 workers,” the statement said.

The county on Wednesday reported another 3,743 new cases, 1,242 hospitalizations, and 16 deaths.

With the rapid spread of the delta variant, daily cases have increased nearly eighteen-fold and hospitalizations more than five-fold.

“As vaccinations continue at a pace slower than what is necessary to slow the spread, the need for immediate action is great,” the statement said. “We cannot wait another day as this virus continues to upend and dramatically alter the lives of our residents. With today’s Executive Order, the County is prepared to lead, and I am hopeful other employers across our great County do the same.”