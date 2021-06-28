L.A. County urges everyone to wear masks in public indoor places as delta variant spreads

With the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continuing to spread statewide, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is recommending that all residents wear masks in public indoor spaces — regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Monday’s announcement is one of the clearest signals yet of just how seriously health officials are taking the strain, and the danger it poses, particularly to those who have yet to be inoculated.

Officials have said Delta variant does not pose a risk vaccinated people. But there is growing concern for those who have not been vaccinated and are at higher risk. As of last week, three in five Californians, or 60.5%, have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

While not a new mask mandate, the county is urging that, as a precaution, “people wear masks indoors in settings such as grocery or retail stores; theaters and family entertainment centers, and workplaces when you don’t know everyone’s vaccination status.”

