Those planning to vote in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, can catch a free ride to the nearest voting center through rideshare apps.

Hundreds of polling centers have opened early across Los Angeles County for residents who wish to cast their ballot early to beat the voting day rush.

Those without accessible transportation or scheduling difficulties can now easily catch a free ride to the nearest voting center.

RideYellow

Sponsored by The Los Angeles County Democratic Party, L.A. County voters can contact RideYellow, an on-demand taxi app, to hail a free ride.

Call RideYellow at 424-222-2222 and use the code “LA Vote” to request free rides to and from your polling location.

Rides are available now through Nov. 8 at 9 p.m.

Lyft

YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and Lyft have partnered to offer free rides through the popular rideshare app.

Sign up for Lyft and enter code “YLAXVotes22” to score two free one-way Lyft rides to and from your polling center.

The code will cover up to $20 one way.

Available now through Nov. 8.

To find the nearest polling location, voters can visit the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s website and click “Find my Election Information.